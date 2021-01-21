UW System campuses face a defining crisis as COVID-19 compounds longstanding challenges
From two-year technical colleges to the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison and the urban campus of UW-Milwaukee, COVID-19 threatens further harm
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin officials report highest daily COVID-19 vaccination total yet, report demand...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM
About 52,000 people have received both doses of the vaccine, according to state data.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2021 at 11:12 PM
New generation of Wisconsin dairy farmers look for a future that keeps them on the land,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM
They're questioning whether they should keep going when the next round of hard times, which never seems far away, could force them out of business.
Republicans propose making vaccine available to everyone by mid-March, bar prioritizing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2021 at 11:02 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is likely to veto the measures.
Missouri man accused of killing Shawano County brothers headed to trial in 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2021 at 10:23 PM
Garland J. Nelson's jury trial is scheduled to start Feb. 7, 2022, and last three weeks
Green Bay-area seniors create surge in demand for COVID-19 vaccine, prompting long wait...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM
Bellin and Prevea reported that so many people 65 and older are trying to make appointments that there are delays in getting through.
Wisconsin’s Mark Johnson named WCHA 1970’s Player of the Decade
by Bill Scott on January 21, 2021 at 8:18 PM
One of the top scorers in the WCHA’s highest-scoring decade, Wisconsin’s Mark Johnson has been named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Decade for the 1970’s. Johnson, who was named to the WCHA’s […]
Ted Thompson passed away at age 68 (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on January 21, 2021 at 7:56 PM
One of the great architects in Green Bay Packers history, Ted Thompson passed away on Wednesday night, just days after his 68th birthday. With Thompson as the teams general manager, the Packers compiled an overall regular season record of […]
Kewaunee schools end school early due to gun threat, district officials say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2021 at 7:14 PM
Students and staff went into lockdown Thursday morning after an 'outside threat' mentioning a gun.
