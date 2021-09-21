UW System back to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction

The University of Wisconsin System has returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction for the fall semester. UW System President Tommy Thompson announced in a Tuesday press release that systemwide, 85 percent of undergraduate courses are being delivered in person. That exceeds the goal of 75 percent Thompson set in February, when more classes than […]

Source: WRN.com







