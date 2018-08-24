UW-System approves name changes for two-year campuses

A merger of the UW-Systems two and four year campuses is bringing new names to the colleges. Eleven of the two year campuses are taking the names of their sponsoring University. The former UW-Marathon County is now University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau. And the former UW-Marshfield/Wood County is now University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.