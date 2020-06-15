UW System announces students will return to campuses this fall

The University of Wisconsin System is planning to have students and staff back on campus for the fall semester. System President Ray Cross says they have been planning and preparing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they open up in person classes this fall. Yesterday, the #UWSystem announced that it will be welcoming students […]

Source: WRN.com







