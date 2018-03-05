UW Stevens Point proposes major restructuring
The University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point is proposing the elimination of 13 academic programs and the addition or expansion of sixteen others as part of the solution for a $4.5 million budget shortfall over the last two years. Programs that would be expanded because of their value to students and demand in the region […]
Source: WRN.com
