UW-Stevens Point furloughing 200 employees amid coronavirus economic downturn
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will furlough 200 employees as the coronavirus pandemic costs the university $13.5 million through August.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
JBS plant in Green Bay linked to 147 coronavirus cases as meatpacking outbreaks continue...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2020 at 10:33 PM
Brown County added 93 cases overnight, continuing the largest rate of increase in Wisconsin, and has 410 total cases.
COVID-19 study: 35% of Wisconsin businesses surveyed say they may close if current...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM
UW-Oshkosh, in partnership with the WEDC, found one in three businesses will close within three months if current economic conditions persist.
22-year-old Green Bay man charged with stabbing homicide victim 175 times
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2020 at 9:56 PM
Andres Garcia-Saenz is being held on $500,000 bond for the March 17 homicide in the 1400 block of Traeger Street.
'Are you willing to sacrifice any life for this?': Clergy denounce protests asking to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 9:24 PM
Several clergy members and others denounce the protest that took place last weekend in Brookfield and Madison.
State business lobby sought changes to workers' compensation protections for first...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 8:54 PM
The last-minute change enraged unions representing law enforcement and firefighters.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 22, 2020
by bhague@wrn.com on April 22, 2020 at 8:18 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 22, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
Wisconsin reports 79 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and other group facilities, but...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM
State officials reported deaths in many facilities, including one in a correctional institution. But state health department data remains incomplete.
Juneau County COVID 19 Updates
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2020 at 7:20 PM
The State Emergency Operations Center has brought together government leaders with some of the best and brightest minds in business and technology – all Wisconsinites – to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Report: Wisconsin traffic down 40 percent during pandemic
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2020 at 6:40 PM
Coronavirus is driving a drop in traffic on Wisconsin roads. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum finds that traffic across the state has fallen nearly 40 percent during the outbreak, accelerating a trend that began before the onset of […]
