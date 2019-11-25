UW-River Falls Students Earn Top Placings at Soils Conference
A team of students from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls came home with a lot of hardware after competing in the annual Students of Agronomy, Soils and Environmental Sciences conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
