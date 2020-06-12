UW-River Falls Online Agriculture Invitational Was a Success
The online alternative to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ annual Ag Technology Contest had good participation.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
With little else for people to do during the pandemic, the demand for bicycles booms
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2020 at 1:57 PM
Bicycles shops battle depleted inventory, increased demand for repairs.
Green Bay School District using parent survey to gauge how to plan for next school year...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2020 at 1:49 PM
The survey, which is open through Thursday, asks questions that gauge what form of instruction parents would prefer next fall.
Anatomy of a chilling case: The methodical investigation into the death of the young...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2020 at 1:46 PM
From the start, police took an exhaustive approach to finding the person who killed William and Danielle Beyer on Feb. 17.
The only finalist for the UW System's top job is a white man, and critics say his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 1:41 PM
Jim Johnsen appears to be a lock for the job, though questions swirl about his time as president of the University of Alaska System.
Cousin Fuzzy and His Cousins was an polka band sensation on early Green Bay television
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2020 at 11:41 AM
Agnes Benz, 96, recalls her days playing accordion with Cousin Fuzzy and His Cousins, a polka band that had a live show on early Green Bay television in the early 1950s
Abigail Martin Reflects Back on Her Year as 'Alice'
on June 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM
The recent state at home order may have affected her travel schedule, but it didn't stop Abigail Martin from spreading the important information about Wisconsin agriculture to others.
WPVGA Planning Golf Outing on July 24
on June 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association's Associate Division is holding its 20th annual Golf Outing & Barbeque next month in Wisconsin Rapids.
Forecast Projects Lower State Winter Wheat Crop
on June 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM
Winter wheat production in the Badger State is forecast at 9.
