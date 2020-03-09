UW Report Suggests Russian Media Bots at Work in 2020 Election
A new report from U W Madison says the same sort of Russian social media bots that drove conversations online in the 2016 election cycle are still at work. Professor Young Mie Kim and the Brennan Center for Justice say that Russian actors who were using social media to incite chaos ahead of the 2016 election have spent the last four years working to better hide their tracks. Kim says the groups use legitimate logos and group names to spread misinformation on Facebook and Twitter, and have turned to targeting all political spectrums.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Local Prep Scores from Saturday 3/71 hour ago
- Authorities Look For Shooting Suspect In Sauk Prairie Area Man has ties to Mauston1 hour ago
- UW Report Suggests Russian Media Bots at Work in 2020 Election1 hour ago
- Coronavirus fears cancel Wausau’s 2020 International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival2 hours ago
- Someone has been putting poison out in northern Wisconsin, killing hunting dogs, wolves, c...2 hours ago
- Are Wisconsin nursing homes ready for coronavirus? Let us know how your family’s han...2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Pork Producer Elected NPPC President8 hours ago
- Statewide Frozen Road Declaration Has Ended8 hours ago
- Central Wisconsin Sophomores to Take Part in Ag Career Showcase8 hours ago
- Bucks fall to Suns, first back-to-back losses this season13 hours ago
- Badgers enter Big Ten tournament as top seed13 hours ago
- Marquette women playing for Big East title tonight14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.