UW Report Suggests Russian Media Bots at Work in 2020 Election

A new report from U W Madison says the same sort of Russian social media bots that drove conversations online in the 2016 election cycle are still at work. Professor Young Mie Kim and the Brennan Center for Justice say that Russian actors who were using social media to incite chaos ahead of the 2016 election have spent the last four years working to better hide their tracks. Kim says the groups use legitimate logos and group names to spread misinformation on Facebook and Twitter, and have turned to targeting all political spectrums.

