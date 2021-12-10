UW Regents extend ACT, SAT exemptions for applicants for 2 more years
University of Wisconsin System officials voted to allow ACT and SAT test score exemptions to continue for freshman applicants through 2022-23.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
6 people arrested as Green Bay police investigate seven shootings Thursday night, early...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM
Green Bay police said they're investigating three shootings that were reported within the hour Thursday night. Mayor Genrich to hold press conference.
-
'Please stop the shootings': Green Bay police chief, mayor respond to increase in gun...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 11:03 PM
In response to the surge in shootings, Green Bay Police Department formed the Neighborhood Response Team, invests in new technology
-
Zero ICU beds are available in Fox Valley and western Wisconsin as COVID hospitalizations...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2021 at 10:46 PM
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin is the highest the state has seen since December 2020.
-
Photos: Mayor Genrich and Chief Davis hold Gun Violence Prevention press conference
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 10:28 PM
Mayor Eric Genrich and Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis hold a press conference to discuss Gun Violence Prevention, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Green Bay Police Department.
-
Evers calls on lawmakers to urge COVID-19 vaccinations
by Bob Hague on December 10, 2021 at 10:06 PM
Amid the latest surge in new cases and hospitalizations, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated against COVDID-19. Some have done so, others have not. “They should be encouraging local […]
-
After facing threat of professional sanctions in election review, Gableman goes after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2021 at 9:28 PM
A lawyer for Assembly Republicans said he would seek fines against an attorney for Green Bay. The move comes after tensions over election subpoenas.
-
Lenorud, Walter Age 94 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2021 at 9:16 PM
-
-
Winter storm could bring thundersnow, several inches of snow to Green Bay, Appleton,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM
The storm's instability carries the potential for thundersnow, especially further south in east and east-central Wisconsin.
