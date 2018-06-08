UW Regents approve student fee, room-and-board cost increases
The University of Wisconsin System regents have approved a budget that will raise student fees as well as room-and-board costs.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Central Wisconsin music instructors report strong student numbers4 hours ago
- Some shower and T-storm activity possible this weekend5 hours ago
- 1 person dead after ATV crash in Oneida Co.6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids-area birth announcements11 hours ago
- Joan Elsing Named a Top Woman in the Convenience Store Industry12 hours ago
- Door County Library joins in water celebration13 hours ago
- Two world premieres highlight Northern Sky summer season14 hours ago
- UW Regents approve student fee, room-and-board cost increases14 hours ago
- New Bucks Head Coach Names Assistants14 hours ago
- Fond du Lac man hides cocaine in rectum, gets 6½ years in prison14 hours ago
- VA to be held more accountable under Senator Baldwin’s “Jason’s Law”15 hours ago
- President Trump to visit Wisconsin15 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.