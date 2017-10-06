UW Regents approve campus free speech resolution

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has adopted a policy that would create penalties for students who repeatedly disrupt on-campus speakers. Under the resolution approved Friday, students who disrupt on-campus speakers twice would be suspended, while they would face expulsion for a third offense. The policy mirrors a bill currently making its way through […]

