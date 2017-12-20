UW police say ATF agent snapped pics in women’s restroom

UW-Madison police have arrested a federal agent accused of taking photos in women’s restroom on campus. Police spokesman Marc Lovicott tells 27 News that ATF Agent Justin Fahy claims it was just a mixup. “He explained to us there was a misunderstanding, and he mistakenly entered the wrong restroom,” Lovicott said. Police aren’t buying that, […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.