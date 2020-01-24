UW-Platteville Monitoring Students Back From China for Coronavirus

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is monitoring six students who recently traveled to China for possible coronavirus. Officials say the students returned to campus January 21st following a trip to Wuhan, China. Two of the students are residents of Wuhan where the virus first spread to humans. Those two were screened for coronavirus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The students are showing no signs or symptoms, but their temperatures are being taken regularly as a precaution. All six live in the same residence hall and are not under a quarantine. The first U-S case of coronavirus was recently confirmed in Washington state.

Source: WRJC.com





