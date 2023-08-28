UW-Oshkosh sent these recent grads their diplomas. Then it surprised them with a bill for another $7,900.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Months after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, seven graduates received letters asking for nearly $8,000 more in payment.
Bice: Tammy Baldwin said to 'stay home' in 2020. She'd just taken a personal trip with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Baldwin's office recently reimbursed the federal government for the 2020 trip after being asked about it by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Johnson says Wisconsin fake electors should not face charges for 'political activity'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defended the actions of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who submitted paperwork claiming to be electors for Donald Trump in 2020.
Oconto Falls woman convicted in 2021 shooting of police officer; next is to determine if...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM
A woman entered no-contest pleas in the shooting of an Oconto Falls officer, but hopes a jury will find her not liable due to her mental condition.
Standoff along Lombardi Avenue ends when Ashwaubenon man surrenders to police
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2023 at 1:50 AM
Green Bay police surrounded a vehicle while it was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Marlee Lane and Lombardi Avenue.
See photos from Artstreet in Ashwaubomay Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 11:09 PM
Vendors, food trucks and musicians displayed their skills at Artstreet in Ashwaubomay Park on Friday.
De Pere school board proposes policy limiting which flags are displayed on school grounds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 9:29 PM
De Pere School Board is considering a policy to limit flags from display on school grounds without explicit permission, a concern for LGBTQ advocates
Green Bay School Board to vote Monday on closing Wequiock Elementary. Here's what to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM
The board has a vote scheduled Monday to close Wequiock Elementary and move its students to Red Smith K-8 for the 2024-25 school year.
20-year-old Green Bay woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for trafficking...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM
Marianna Zimmer was in possession of more than 8,400 fake Percocet "M30" pills, according to court records.
