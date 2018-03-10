UW-Oshkosh among the final 8 in NCAA D-3 Tournament

The state of Wisconsin went into the NCAA Division 3 Sweet 16 with three teams remaining in the field on Friday night. One team, the Oshkosh Titans emerged as the field was reduced to eight teams heading into tonight’s Sectional Finals. The Titans (23-7) got 32 points from Charlie Noone to knock off Emory college […]

