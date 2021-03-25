UW names Gary Brown new running backs coach

The Wisconsin football program has named Gary Brown its new running backs coach, replacing John Settle, who left for Kentucky earlier this month. Brown held the same position with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-19 before taking last year off while battling cancer. “Gary is really an impressive person. Everyone I know that has worked with […]

