UW names Gary Brown new running backs coach

The Wisconsin football program has named Gary Brown its new running backs coach, replacing John Settle, who left for Kentucky earlier this month. Brown held the same position with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-19 before taking last year off while battling cancer. “Gary is really an impressive person. Everyone I know that has worked with […]
Wisconsin officials still working to identify where COVID-19 victims from 'unknown'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 8:42 PM
About 1,700 people died from COVID-19 in "unknown" housing settings, according to state data. Health officials are working to fill in the missing information.
Green Bay police: Officers investigate shooting in 600 block of South Irwin Avenue area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 7:41 PM
Drivers should use Webster Avenue as a detour.
Curd immunity: How Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy farmers are getting vaccines for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM
The list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Wisconsin features hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, doctors and health centers — and some cheesemakers.
'I don't think there's any end in sight': Some unemployed workers still waiting on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM
Benefits approved in December have yet to pay out for some in Wisconsin because of a cumbersome reprogramming process.
by Bill Scott on March 25, 2021 at 6:58 PM
The Wisconsin football program has named Gary Brown its new running backs coach, replacing John Settle, who left for Kentucky earlier this month. Brown held the same position with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-19 before taking last year off while […]
Wisconsin's prison population drops to lowest level in more than 20 years during COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM
Wisconsin's inmate population dropped to levels it hasn't seen in more than 20 years during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Thursday.
Parole Commission to review case of Keith Kutska, last of 6 men still in prison for Tom...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM
The state Parole Commission will review the case of the last of six men who remains in prison for the 1992 murder of a Green Bay paper mill worker.
St. John's Homeless Shelter aims to reach more people through adult park program
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM
The initiative would create daily programming at St. John Park from May to October geared toward adults experiencing homelessness.
Juneau County Reports No New COVID Cases During Wednesday Report
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM
