UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha is closing in 2025, the fifth branch campus to close in 18 months
UW-Milwaukee announced the closure Monday, stating that it would instead shift to a university center model at Waukesha County Technical College.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Threat to Tomah School District
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2024 at 4:24 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-11-24
by admin on March 11, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Clark Co crash kills nine (NEILSVILLE) A crash last week in central Wisconsin is among the deadliest in state history. Eight people in a van and the driver of a semi truck were killed in the Friday morning collision at a highway intersection in […]
Nofsinger, Beverly H. Age 93 of Cottage Grove and Formerly of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2024 at 2:45 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-8-24
by admin on March 8, 2024 at 4:35 PM
Attack on jail sergeant was targeted (MILWAUKEE) More details in the stabbing of a Milwaukee County Jail officer. The 51-year-old sergeant was stabbed four times outside the jail on Tuesday morning. He also has a punctured lung. A recently released […]
Spohn, Myrna D. Age 88 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2024 at 4:33 PM
Jungenberg, Evelyn Elaine Age 81 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2024 at 4:20 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-7-24
by admin on March 7, 2024 at 3:57 PM
Harris promotes apprenticeships in Madison (MADISON) The vice-president promoted apprenticeships at a Madison visit on Wednesday. Kamala Harris was with apprentices at a construction site for Madison Metro. She announced that the Biden […]
Colonoscopies essential in detecting possible cancer diagnosis
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM
Castle Rock Realty pledges $15,000 to Mile Bluff Building Campaign
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:40 PM
