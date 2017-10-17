UW medical school head warns against abortion training restrictions

The head of the University of Wisconsin’s medical school is speaking out against a bill that would ban UW employees from using private clinics to train medical residents or from performing abortions at non-hospital facilities. The legislation targets an agreement between the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and Planned Parenthood, which allows UW […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.