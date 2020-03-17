UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay move spring semester online, graduation plans to come
Extending the original time frame, UW-Madison and UW-Green Bay officials announced courses would remain online for the rest of the spring semester.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
