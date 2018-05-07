UW-Madison to cover alumni signs with KKK connections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison will cover over two signs in its Memorial Union for areas named after alumni with affiliations to the Ku Klux Klan.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.