UW-Madison 'Teacher Pledge' loan forgiveness extended to 2026-27
A $5 million donation from authors Susan and James Patterson will extend the loan forgiveness program by another year.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Van with a body inside stolen from Illinois funeral home; suspect is arrested in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM
The funeral home van was stolen Jan. 21 and a suspect was arrested Sunday.
-
Tony Evers, legislative Democrats announce bill to restore abortion access that existed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM
The Democratic proposal faces an uphill battle, coming a week after Republicans couldn't agree on a bill that created rape and incest exceptions.
-
Bader-Jackson-Matthews, Ina “Sis” Age 85 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM
-
Bestselling authors Susan and James Patterson gave $5M to UW. Here's why, and what the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM
Because of a $5 million gift from authors Susan and James Patterson, the donor-funded Teacher Pledge program will be extended another few years.
-
Kaul leads coalition asking Kia and Hyundai to do more regarding easily stolen models
by Bob Hague on March 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM
Kia and Hyundai are getting more pressure to fix easy to steal vehicles. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul leads 23 attorneys general urging the automakers to do more to stop thefts. The coalition cites the companies’ failure to equip […]
-
Champion Ryan Redington and five other Iditarod mushers have Wisconsin ties
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 21, 2023 at 2:13 PM
Six out of the 29 finishers of the 29 finishers of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race have Wisconsin ties. Only Alaska has more.
-
Wisconsin lawmakers can legally delete their records. Here's why new efforts by Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and a group of Democratic lawmakers are seeking to end rules that allow lawmakers to delete their records.
-
'Fearless' LGBTQ advocate, social justice activist stepping down from Diverse & Resilient
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Kathy Flores started her career as a teenage mother and ends it a diehard LGBTQ activist. Her work in the community has saved countless lives.
-
Incumbent John Quigley faces Jenny Palzewicz in vote for De Pere City Council District 4
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM
The race is one of four contested elections this April for De Pere City Council.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.