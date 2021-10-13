UW-Madison receives $20 million gift from longtime donor family for new Letters and Sciences building
Members of the Levy family have been major donors to UW-Madison for two generations.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Ted Nugent visits Wisconsin Capitol to endorse 'sporting freedom' bills alongside...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 8:53 PM
Nugent took the podium in the state Assembly chambers Wednesday to endorse fewer regulations on hunting in Wisconsin.
$45 million in federal aid to be spent on violence prevention, crime victim services,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM
"Violence, and the impact on kids, families and communities, is not inevitable," Gov. Tony Evers said during a press conference Wednesday.
Gableman, who is leading a Republican review of the presidential election, didn't vote in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM
Michael Gableman has said he's reviewing the 2020 election because of the sanctity of democracy, but he hasn't been diligent about going to the polls.
Mauston Cross Country to Host Conference Championship Meet at Castle Rock Golf Course,...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/12
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM
Hillsboro & Wonewoc-Center Each Win Twice at Hillsboro Quad Creating Chaos atop the SBC...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM
Fact check: Sen. Testin says most of the Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy are not special...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM
Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, says "the vast majority of the (refugees) coming into Fort McCoy are not the SIVs" and some have "no documentation at all."
Khang family shares refugee experience as Afghan refugees come to Wisconsin
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Yeng Cher Khang's family came from Laos to the United States via refugee camps in Thailand in the aftermath of the Vietnam War.
Updated: Where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Brown County, including for kids
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2021 at 10:35 PM
Here's where you can look for an available appointment or join a waitlist for a vaccine.
