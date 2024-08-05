UW Madison professor says Americans in Russia run risks of being held hostage

The U.S. State Department advises Americans against traveling to Russia. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with University of Wisconsin Political Science Professor Yoshiko Herrera about the risks for Americans in Russia, and the complex negotiations leading the release of American and European hostages in exchange for Russian criminals.

Source: WRN.com







