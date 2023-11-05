Uw-Madison prof says planting a “bee lawn’ is a good idea

As you finish up your lawn care for the winter, a UW Madison botanist says you might consider planting more than just turf next year. Professor Paul Koch says a flowering lawn is a good way to help your environment. “That will incorporate plants like clovers and other plants that flower at low mowing heights and […] Source: WRN.com







