UW-Madison Police investigating double homicide
Two people are dead following a double homicide at the UW-Madison Arboretum. UW Police are reporting that a jogger found two people, a man and a woman, lying in a ditch early Tuesday morning. One person was dead on scene, while the other was transported to a hospital and died a short time later. Police […]
Source: WRN.com
