UW-Madison names Oneida Nation member as new tribal relations director
Carla Vigue, a member of the Oneida Nation, said she is committed to giving the 12 First Tribes of Wisconsin a voice at UW-Madison.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
House approves Mike Gallagher-led select committee aimed at countering Chinese Communist...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2023 at 12:55 AM
The move solidified a chairmanship position for Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, who was tapped by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lead the panel.
-
Door County room taxes to fund grant program for projects that benefit tourism, residents
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2023 at 12:44 AM
The Community Investment Fund was launched by Destination Door County to benefit local projects while enhancing the county's tourism industry.
-
Green Bay man charged with homicide in fatal shooting of 42-year-old man in east-side...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 11:06 PM
Jesse Dahl, 23, is accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old man on Dec. 20 on Green Bay's east side; victim's name has not been made public.
-
Green Bay disability activist aims to make the city more inclusive, one bead at a time
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Meet Saphronia Purnell, the Sparks Grant recipient who advocates for people with disabilities and has her sights set on Green Bay.
-
A new national report sheds light on the 'devastating cycle' of Native Americans being...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM
Native Americans are also sentenced more harshly than other ethnicities, the new national report says.
-
Firm suggests closing MacArthur Elementary, plus other takeaways from Green Bay schools...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 9:37 PM
The Green Bay School District commissioned a consulting firm to help make decisions about its 42 buildings as enrollment declines.
-
Sheboygan City Council fires City Administrator
by WRN Contributor on January 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM
By an 8 to 2 vote, the Sheboygan Common Council voted Monday night to fire the city administrator without cause. The reason for the termination of Todd Wolf is unclear, since most of the discussion regarding the dismissal reportedly happened among […]
-
Jury selection for Kenosha County homicide retrial
by WRN Contributor on January 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM
Jury selection is underway in the second trial of a 62-year-old man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze nearly a quarter-century ago. Mark Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife at their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. A letter […]
-
Racine CNH workers reject contract offer
by WRN Contributor on January 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM
The strike continues at Racine’s Case New Holland plant. Over the weekend, a majority of United Auto Workers union members at the CNH plants in Racine and Burlington Iowa rejected an offer from the company. Reuters reports that the UAW did not […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.