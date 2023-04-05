UW-Madison names four provost finalists, most with Big Ten ties
UW-Madison is hosting public presentations with its four finalists this week.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Martice Scales found his passion in farming. Now, he wants future generations of Black...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM
Martice Scales, who currently rents a few acres at an incubator farm, is advocating for more equitable access to owning land for himself and other BIPOC farmers.
Spring election results: Oconto County voters make their decisions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM
Spots on city council, school boards and town boards were all up for grabs in the spring election.
Krueger, Carole Ann Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM
Update: Man Found Deceased in Town of Armenia Cabin
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM
Dan Kelly calls Wisconsin Supreme Court winner Janet Protasiewicz a 'serial liar' as he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM
After losing by 10 percentage points, Dan Kelly refused to call Janet Protasiewicz to concede, instead lashing out in a speech to supporters.
Bice: Who were the biggest winners and (sore) losers in Wisconsin's elections Tuesday?...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM
After losing by double digits for the second time in three years, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly should know how to lose by now. He does not.
Dan Knodl's win gives Republicans a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. Could they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM
Republican Knodl talked during the campaign about aiming impeachment powers at Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm
Wisconsin voters back expanding work requirements for welfare benefits. Here's why the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM
In a mostly symbolic vote, Wisconsin voters supported in an advisory referendum Tuesday a work requirement for recipients of taxpayer-funded benefits.
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz defeats conservative Dan Kelly in closely watched Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM
Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly by double digits to earn a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
