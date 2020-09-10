UW- Madison goes to online classes and quarantines two residence hallshalls quarantined

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is canceling in-person classes and putting two residence halls under quarantine. While making the announcement on Wednesday, Chancellor Rebecca Blake pointed to a COVID-19 positive test rate that topped 20 percent the last two days. All in-person classes are canceled through Saturday, with remote learning getting underway Monday, then lasting two […]

Source: WRN.com







