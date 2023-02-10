UW-Madison expands Tuition Promise to pay for housing, fees for some low-income students
About 800 in-state students are expected to be eligible for Bucky’s Pell Pathway, starting next fall.
UW-Madison expands tuition promise for low-income students to cover room, board and other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Tuition represents less than half the cost of attending UW-Madison. The new program will cover other costs, including housing, meals and books.
MPS principal Keith Carrington died at Columbia St. Mary's last August. His widow...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM
When Tanzanique Carrington read the Journal Sentinel's coverage of problems at Columbia St. Mary's, questions about her husband's death returned.
Tongue-tied newborn leads Dr. Chris Peterson to expand De Pere Smiles' family dentistry
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Dr. Chris Peterson saw an opportunity to help, so he pursued advanced training in treating infant lip and tongue-ties.
Lac du Flambeau road closures bring call from Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM
As the standoff entered its second week on the reservation, non-Native property owners met with local officials again to seek a resolution.
This year's Door County Short Film Festival includes movies with local, regional ties
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The festival of movies between 2 and 30 minutes long moves to the Gould Theater in Fish Creek. The films also will be streamed after the festival.
Reports of recording equipment secretly installed in Green Bay City Hall spurs critics....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 1:21 AM
Republican Sen. Andre Jacque was "stunned" that city officials installed microphones in security system without alerting the public or city council.
Evers proposing millions to address veterans' health, including those who served multiple...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM
Gov. Tony Evers budget will also prioritize improved care at the State Veterans Home at King and other state nursing facilities for veterans.
In a competition for conservative voters, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM
At a Republican gathering in Dane County, Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly challenged Jennifer Dorow's legal intellect and conservative credentials.
DHS reports multiple toxic shock syndrome cases for first time since 2011
by WRN Contributor on February 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM
The state is seeing multiple cases of toxic shock syndrome for the first time in over a decade. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 5 cases since last July. Four of those cases are associated with use of super absorbency tampons by […]
