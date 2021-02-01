UW-Madison education dean says schools, parents need to allow for robust civics education

With political polarization on the rise in American Culture, what room does civics education have in preparing children for their entry into society? UW-Madison education dean Diana Hess says schools and parents should not shy away from teaching about current events in their civics courses, like the Black Lives Matter Movement or the riots at […]

