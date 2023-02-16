UW-Madison creates endowed professorship named for former Chancellor Rebecca Blank
The naming of an endowed professorship comes a few weeks after UW-Madison named its new public history center in Blank’s honor.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Mail scam tells Door County home owners they need a new warranty
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM
The letters are from "Home Warranty Direct" and include a voucher with the title "County Deed Records."
5 takeaways from Gov. Evers' budget for college students and campuses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 9:37 PM
A tuition-promise program, expanded financial aid and no tax on student loan forgiveness are among Gov. Evers' higher education proposals.
Teacher's aide who made racist remarks to Ho-Chunk student at Black River Falls High...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2023 at 9:03 PM
A teacher's aide who was caught on video making racist comments to a Ho-Chunk student at Black River Falls High School has resigned.
Sun Badger, a multi-state residential solar company, suddenly shut down leaving...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM
Sun Badger Solar, a 5-year-old solar installer with operations in four states, suddenly ceased work on customers' projects and furloughed its staff.
Tony Evers proposes 12 weeks of paid family leave for public and private sector workers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 8:08 PM
Evers said the spending levels in the budget plan reflect the opportunity a record $7.1 billion budget surplus presents to the state.
Evers calls for budget bipartisanship, ‘devoid of reality’ says Vos
by Bob Hague on February 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called for bipartisan cooperation, in his budget address Wednesday night. Republican legislative leaders were quick to say there was little in the Democratic governor’s two year spending plan that they like. […]
WONEWOC PUBLIC LIBRARY RECOGNIZED AS FRIEND OF JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM
How a Wisconsin nonprofit found itself unwittingly involved in the Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM
A mailer critical of Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow says it's paid for by a group with a name similar to a Wisconsin nonprofit.
