UW-Madison Chancellor Blank takes leadership position at Northwestern

Longtime UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank will be leaving the university next year to take over as the president of Northwestern in Illinois. The transition should happen sometime next year, and Blank says she’s happy to have helped UW-Madison through some tough times, including the pandemic. “With the actions that we took last year between furloughs […]

Source: WRN.com







