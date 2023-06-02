UW-Madison campus Starbucks votes for union

A downtown Madison Starbucks has voted to unionize. The Starbucks on State Street near the UW-Madison campus is now the second Madison area Starbucks to approve a union. The vote came in at 20 to 2 in favor. Store employees were worried last week that the head office of Starbucks was attempting to interfere with […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.