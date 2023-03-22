UW Madison based Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center receives funding renewal

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a UW–Madison based research center another five years of funding to develop sustainable alternative fuels. “The mission of the Center is to make liquid transportation fuels and chemicals. Out of non food, crap material. It’s called lignocellulosic biomass. So we call them energy crops,” explains Great Lakes Bioenergy […] Source: WRN.com







