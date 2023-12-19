UW-Madison announces free educations for Wisconsin tribal members

A UW-Madison education will be free to any enrolled member of Wisconsin’s 11 tribal nations starting next fall. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Monday that the offer includes tuition and all other costs. “It’s crucial that we are covering the full cost of attendance, it means that students will have access and can take advantage of […] Source: WRN.com







