UW-Madison and Foxconn announce research partnership

Foxconn and UW Madison have announced a research partnership. UW Madison Chancelor Rebecca Blank, announced Monday that Foxconn will give $100 million dollars to fund science and technology research. “I’m very excited about this. You don’t get $100 million gifts very often,” Blank said. Foxconn announces $100M gift, new partnership with UW, @UWMadEngr https://t.co/YJMW81tMOf — […]

Source: WRN.com

