UW-La Crosse Chancellor Apologizes For Inviting Porn Star To Speak

The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse says he will personally reimburse the school for the speaking fee paid to a porn star. Chancellor Joe Gow has apologized for inviting adult film actress Nina Hartley to speak about female empowerment, sexual consent and how porn is a safe fantasy. Her five-thousand-dollar speaking fee was covered by student fees. Gow says he’s sorry for the media attention generated by Hartley’s visit. A nonprofit, anti-porn group will be invited to send a speaker to the school in the future.

Source: WRJC.com





