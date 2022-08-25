UW Health nurses vote to authorize 3-day strike in September as they seek to regain union

UW Health nurses on Wednesday voted to authorize a three-day strike next month as they seek to regain union recognition lost in the wake of Act 10’s passage in 2011.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







