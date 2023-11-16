UW-Green Bay moves to phase out low-enrollment programs. Here's what's on the chopping block
“We’re 58 years old, and if you look at the majors that we started with 58 years ago, those have all evolved.”
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Peterson, Jeffrey Jon Age 62 of Cape Coral, Florida
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2023 at 9:45 PM
-
Amy Bernards Provides Chemical Peels in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2023 at 5:06 PM
-
Moore, Glenn R. Age 73 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM
-
Hanson, Joyce Darlene Age 77 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM
-
Gundersen St. Joseph’s receives performance leadership awards for Quality and Patient...
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM
-
Tomah Man Arrested Facing Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM
-
Wildes, Bradley H. Age 49 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM
-
Maureen Alyce Shelton McGuire 74 of Denver, CO formerly of Mauston, WI
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM
-
Norling, Edie L. Age 85 of Necedah/Friendship Area
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.