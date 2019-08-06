UW-Extension offers safety tips on safe canning for your summer fruits and veggies

If you’ve got leftover veggies or fruits from your summer garden, why not can them for the rest of the year? State food safety specialist Barb Ingham says the UW Extension has plenty of resources to teach you how to make all your tasty produce shelf stable. “Not only does it make products safe if […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.