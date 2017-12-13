UW campuses to receive free Narcan supplies

University of Wisconsin System campuses will get access to free doses of a drug that can be used to treat opiate overdoses. Attorney General Brad Schimel says Adapt Pharma, which produces Narcan, will provide the nasal spray version of the medication. Schimel says the drug is easy to administer without any special training, making it […]

