UW Board of Regents to consider campus free speech resolution

Students and state lawmakers are calling on the University of Wisconsin System’s Board of Regents to reconsider plans to take up a resolution that would create new penalties for those who disrupt events on campus. The resolution, scheduled for a vote Friday, comes in response to concerns about student protesters around the country blocking controversial […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.