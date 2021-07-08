UW board approves budget to keep in-state undergrad tuition frozen one more year
The decision comes even though the UW board now has the power to raise tuition for in-state undergraduates on their own.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Oconto County sheriff: 78-year-old man dies in Lakewood house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2021 at 11:05 PM
An investigation is ongoing into the fire.
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would've kept legislators' discipline records...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM
The measure was passed unanimously by Democrats and Republicans in the state Legislature.
-
Tony Evers signs Republican-written state budget that cuts income taxes, announces $100...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 10:38 PM
The Democratic governor tweaked the plan using his veto authority in 50 areas but left intact the $2 billion GOP tax cut package.
-
Photos: Gov. Tony Evers budget press conference at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2021 at 10:20 PM
Governor Tony Evers holds press conference outside the Cofrin Library at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, after signing state budget Thursday.
-
-
Wisconsin expected to receive more than $65 million in proposed resolution of Purdue...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 9:24 PM
Between 2000 and 2019, Wisconsin saw 9,260 opioid deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.
-
Dolores Avery, Steven Avery's mother, dies, attorney says
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 8, 2021 at 9:13 PM
Steven Avery, who will turn 59 Friday, is serving a life sentence for the killing of Teresa Halbach, a photographer who disappeared in 2005.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules DNR can consider effects on surrounding areas when issuing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM
Thursday's decisions resolved two long-running, closely watched environmental cases that centered on a 2011 law limiting the power of regulators.
-
Wisconsin sees small spike in positive COVID-19 cases, Delta variant
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM
Updated statistics from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services show a rise in several COVID-19 variants, including the Delta strain.
