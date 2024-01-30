Utah is the latest state to ban diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campus and in government

Utah has become the latest state to prohibit diversity training, hiring and inclusion programs at universities and in state government. The measure signed into law Tuesday by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox passed the state House and Senate by wide, party-line…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.