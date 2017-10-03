USDA Secretary declares Calumet and Surrounding Counties Disaster Areas
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue designated Calumet County and six surrounding counties as disaster areas due to crop losses from heavy rains in late June and early July. Calumet County lost more than 30 percent of its strawberry crop as a result of excessive rain and flooding that kept fields underwater […]
Source: WRN.com
