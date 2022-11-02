USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand to help boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



