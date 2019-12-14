USDA Extends Deadlines for Dairy Margin Coverage, Market Facilitation Programs
New Signup Deadline Is December 20
Due to the prolonged and extensive impacts of weather events this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today extended the deadline to December 20 for producers to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program for the 2020 calendar year. The deadline had been December 13. USDA announced is also continuing to accept applications for the Market Facilitation Program through December 20.
“2019 has challenged the country’s ag sector – prevented or late planting followed by a delayed harvest has been further complicated by wet and cold weather,” said Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “Because some of our producers are still in the field, time to conduct business at the local USDA office is at a premium. We hope this deadline extension will allow producers the opportunity to participate in these important programs.”
Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill and available through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), the program offers reasonably priced protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
The Market Facilitation Program is part of a relief strategy to support American agricultural producers while the Administration continues to work on free, fair, and reciprocal trade deals to open more markets to help American farmers compete globally. MFP payments are aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations.
For more information, visit the DMC webpage, the MFP webpage or your local USDA service center. To locate your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- As dead zones choke the waters of Green Bay, controlling what washes off the land proves a...2 hours ago
- As many as 17% of voters are targeted to be removed from the rolls in some Wisconsin citie...3 hours ago
- USDA Extends Deadlines for Dairy Margin Coverage, Market Facilitation Programs3 hours ago
- Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes3 hours ago
- Resource officers are being called ‘heroes’ in Wisconsin school shootings. Her...6 hours ago
- Badger volleyball advances to Elite Eight after third straight sweep20 hours ago
- Madison East students find hidden cameras in hotel rooms21 hours ago
- Marquette Poll shows little change in impeachment opinions22 hours ago
- Homeowners, Businesses Awarded $950K To Improve Water Treatment Systems1 day ago
- Nominations Sought for Governor’s Export Achievement Awards1 day ago
- Eau Claire Co. Farm Tech Taking Orders for Toy Truck1 day ago
- Registration Open for 2020 State FFA Alumni Convention1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.