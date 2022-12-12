USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion

The federal government has announced another $325 million for agricultural projects that are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Commodities program primarily involve small and underserved farmers…

