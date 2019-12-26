USDA Announces Pilot Insurance Coverage for Hemp Growers
USDA’s Risk Management Agency announced a new crop insurance option for hemp growers in select counties of 21 states next year, including Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
